CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – An 88-year-old woman is painting smiles on nurses’ faces through her art.

Beatrice BriBri with her painting

Meet Beatrice BriBri a dancer turned painter who is still entertaining those around her.

“I used to make people happy with my dances, now I make people happy with my paintings,” Beatrice said.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the world was Beatrice’s stage as she’d travel to ballrooms across the country performing everything from the Tango to the Waltz.

Now living in a nursing home, you’ll still catch her cha-cha-cha-ing down the halls.

“I love music. Music never gets old. We get old…but the music, never,” Beatrice said

Despite being retired from dancing, Beatrice is still keeping the beat through her art.

“I paint all day long. I never get tired,” Beatrice explained.

Some of Beatrice’s paintings take a few days to complete, others a few weeks…but what’s really special about her art, is what she does with them when she’s finished.

“I like to give to the nurses,” Beatrice said.

What’s even more impressive? Beatrice has never taken an art class, yet she’s made these beautiful works of art.

Beatrice said one nurse even offered her money for her artwork but she turned it down as each is made with love.

“Doing something nice for other people, that makes me happy,” Beatrice said.