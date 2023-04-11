District Attorney Larry Krasner and Philadelphia Law Enforcement officials are asking for the publics help in locating nine suspects for a series of homicides committed in North Philadelphia and Brewerytown since 2018.

“Bringing suspects who commit these violent offenses to justice sends a clear message to others who may be contemplating using violence to settle disputes: You will be caught and prosecuted,” said DA Krasner. “But law enforcement simply cannot do this alone. That’s why we urge members of the public with information on these and other serious crimes to come forward.”

According to the District Attorney Larry Krasner here are the following suspects wanted and the crimes they committed:

Justin Akines is wanted for fatally beating his ex-partner’s 4-month old child to death in an apartment on the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue on September 4, 2022.

Derek Chappelle is wanted for fatally shooting a 33-year-old black man in his car on the 2400 block of North Sydenham Street on February 21, 2023. Officials say, multiple 9mm rounds were found on the scene, but no gun was ever recovered. Chappelle is wanted for the charges of murder, violation of uniform firearms act, and possession of an instrument of crime.

Nicholas Corea is wanted for fatally shooting a 43-year-old male on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street on December 7, 2022. Police have recovered the gun that was used in this shooting as well as several fired 9mm bullet casings, DNA, Fingerprints, and other forensic evidence, including DNA and fingerprints. Investigators believe Corea may have fled to the Dominican Republic, but this has not been confirmed.

Reginald Harden is wanted for fatally shooting a 37-year-old Black man in the head and chest near the corner of 20th and Cumberland Streets on January 31, 2022. According to witnesses, the shooting occurred after a verbal argument between Harden and the victim. Multiple .380 and .40 caliber fired bullet casings were recovered, but no gun was ever found.

Khari Murphy is wanted for the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old Black man in the back, chest, and arms on the 2600 block of North Chadwick Street which occurred over five years ago on September 14, 2018. Police recovered eight 9mm bullet casings from the scene, but the gun was never found.

Inahya Sparks is wanted the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Black male in the back during a robbery on the 2300 block of Edgley Street on September 1, 2020. Police have not recovered the gun that was used.

Anthony Watson is wanted for fatally shooting a 16-year-old Black male multiple times inside a Honda Pilot on the 2200 block of West Diamond Street on August 23, 2020. Police recovered numerous 9mm fired bullet casings, but the gun was never found. but no crime gun. Watson is wanted for charges of Murder, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Conspiracy, and related illegal firearm charges.

Marcus Whitehead is wanted for fatally shooting a 26-year-old Black male during a memorial service another gun violence victim. The shooting occurred on the 1900 block of North 9th Street on August 6, 2022. Police were able to recover eight .45 caliber bullet casings and a Glock Model 17 semi-automatic pistol containing 18 live rounds.

Jahmir Wylie is wanted for fatally shooting a 30-year-old Black man on the 2400 block of Kelly Drive on July 16, 2022. Police believe the motive behind this shooting was an arguement between Wylie and the victim. Police recovered .40 caliber fired bullet casings and a Glock 9mm magazine from the scene, but the gun used to kill the victim was never found. Wylie is wanted on charges of Murder.

If you have any information regarding these nine suspects, call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477), email Tips@PhillyPolice.com, or contact the U.S. Marshall’s Office at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332).