(WTAJ) — 911 systems might see updates and reauthorization in the coming year as a part of six legislative priorities of Pennsylvania’s government.

On Wednesday morning, county leaders across the Commonwealth revealed six key county legislative priorities, lead by a call to fund and reauthorize the 911 system across the state.

“Unless you need it, you probably don`t think much about the 911 system and how it operates. But if you or your loved ones have an emergency, you want to be able to pick up your phone and reach someone who can quickly provide you with the service you need,” CCAP President and Venango County Commissioner Albert “Chip” Abramovic said. “As part of the renewal process, counties support a review of the funding streams to make sure counties have adequate, consistent and sustainable funding to maintain their responsibility as the first line of emergency response, both now and in the years to come.”

The six legislations were chosen by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP). In addition to funding and reauthorization, counties will also focus on inmate’s mental health issues, mental health base funding increases, addressing the need of children and youth who have behavioral health issues, broadband access and development and promoting election integrity.

“Achieving these priorities will improve county government, but more importantly, they will improve our communities and the lives of those we serve,” Abramovic said.

For more information about the plans visit the CCAP’s website.