(WTAJ) — It might not be a “major award,” but you might be able to feel like a child again as the Christmas classic “A Christmas Story” is coming back to theaters for two days only.

Fathom Events is back at it and partnering with various movie theaters across Pennsylvania, and the country, to bring back some Christmas classics just like they did for Halloween.

This time around, they’re trying hard to drop hints about wanting that Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle under their tree.

“A Christmas Story” will be featured on Dec. 10 and Dec. 13.

Locally to WTAJ, the film will only be in UEC Theatres 12 State College on Sunday, Dec. 10 for two showings at 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.

To find more locations, tickets and times in Pennsylvania near you, you can check out the “A Christmas Story” event on Fathoms’ site by clicking here.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

“A Christmas Story” first hit theaters in 1983 and is based on stories by Jean Sheppard. It takes place in the 1940s as a 9-year-old navigates Christmas time and tries desperately to convince his parents to get him a B.B. gun while also dealing with school, friends, and the neighborhood bully (all while his father deals with the furnace and his “major award”)

Just a reminder: do not put your tongue on a frozen pole, even if someone triple dog dares you!