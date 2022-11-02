(WTAJ) — Drivers across Pennsylvania are once again feeling pain at the pump as the average price of gas rose to $4 per gallon.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) reported Wednesday, Nov. 2 that the state’s average sits at $4.01 for regular gasoline which increased from $3.77 in October. The price of mid-grade gasoline is $4.35 while the price of premium is $4.62. The price of diesel fuel also increased to $6.01 per gallon.

The average cost of gas nationwide rose to $3.76 per gallon, according to AAA.

Here is the average price of regular gas across our central region:

County Average Price of Regular Gasoline Per Gallon Bedford County $4.01 Blair County $4.00 Cambria County $3.98 Cameron County $3.98 Centre County $4.01 Clearfield County $4.01 Elk County $4.01 Huntingdon County $4.01 Jefferson County $3.91 Somerset County $4.03 County retail prices as of Wednesday, Nov. 2 provided by AAA.

The highest recorded average price of regular gas in Pennsylvania was $5.07 per gallon in June 2022 while the highest recorded average price of diesel fuel was $6.32 per gallon in May 2022.

More information on gas prices in Pennsylvania can be found on the AAA website.