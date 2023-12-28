PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As people all across the state get ready to celebrate the coming of the new year, AAA is reminding drivers that intoxication doesn’t end the morning after the celebration.

Many Pennsylvanians are aware that state legislation dictates that a driver can be charged with DUI if they operate a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher. However, drivers with a BAC of less than .08% can also face DUI charges if there is evidence that they consumed enough alcohol to render them incapable of safely driving.

“Driving hungover can be just as dangerous as driving after having a few drinks,” Jim Garrity, director of public affairs, AAA East Central, said. “After a night of drinking, many people will wake up with alcohol still in their blood or they will feel tired and disoriented.”

It can take between 75 to 90 minutes for the body to eliminate the alcohol contained in one standard-sized drink. For some individuals, it may take longer.

Along with the dangers of driving drunk, AAA East Central also wants to remind motorists that driving with a hangover poses a danger to themselves and others on the road as symptoms of a hangover can impair one’s ability to safely maintain control over a vehicle.

“We wouldn’t advise that anybody drives with any of these symptoms, regardless of whether they are recovering from a night of celebrating or not,” Garrity said.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, hangover symptoms peak when the blood alcohol concentration in the body returns to near zero, often hours after drinking. One study conducted by the National Institutes of Health found that 68% of participants reported having symptoms of a hangover the morning after moderate alcohol intoxication.

Symptoms of a hangover, which can last for 24 hours or more, include fatigue and weakness, headaches and muscle aches, nausea and stomach pains, poor or decreased sleep, dehydration, vertigo, sensitivity to light and sound, anxiety, irritability and increased blood pressure. Due to the nature of these symptoms, many necessary motor functions and senses used while driving can be impacted, affecting one’s ability to drive safely.