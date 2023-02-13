PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The AARP Foundation has announced that they are providing free in-person and virtual tax assistance and preparation aid in Pennsylvania.

The tax-aide program will be available through Tuesday, April 18. The program is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required.

“AARP Pennsylvania is proud to be continuing our work with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide to provide Pennsylvanians with free tax assistance this year,” Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director said. “We know even modest refunds can impact the lives of older adults, and our Tax-Aide volunteers help make sure they don`t miss out on the credits and deductions they have earned and need.”

There are several options available for providing taxpayer assistance:

In-Person: In Tax-Aides traditional in-person service, taxes are prepared and filed by IRS-certified tax counselors.

Low-Contact: Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers in one or two short, in-person meetings to exchange documents.

Contact-Free: Taxpayers interact with Tax-Aides IRS-certified tax counselors online or by phone and exchange documents electronically and securely.

Self-preparation: Tax-Aide provides consumers with free access to software to prepare their own taxes, and if needed, a Tax-Aide IRS-certified counselor can coach them through the process by phone or through computer screen-sharing.

Access to these services depends on volunteer availability in each locality.

Tax-Aide volunteers provide free tax preparation and filing services to taxpayers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To find the nearest Tax-Aide location in your area, visit the Tax-Aide site locator. The site locator also features a Tax-Aide chatbot that can help book an appointment, answer questions about the program and transfer the conversation to a live agent if needed or requested.

For more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, visit the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide website or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).