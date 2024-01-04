HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Pennsylvania is warning of scams that are becoming more technologically advanced and are aimed at exploiting their victims.

The organization said the 2024 New Year is a prime time for scammers to execute fraudulent schemes. Mary Bach, Chair of the Consumer Issues Task Force at AARP Pennsylvania, said it is important to always remain cautious and to be aware of new scam tactics.

“In this digital age, where scams are increasingly sophisticated, we urge everyone to adopt a mindset of ‘stop, think, and verify before making any decisions involving money or personal information,” Bach said.

According to AARP, scammers use methods to manipulate emotions and create scenarios that appear urgent or too good to be true. A new scam called “Check Cooking Scam” involves checks being digitally altered. Another called a “Voiceprint Scam” uses deep fake technology to imitate a victim’s voice.

Everyone is urged to use caution with unexpected calls, texts, or emails that ask for personal or financial information. AARP also suggests using secure payment methods and regularly checking bank accounts for suspicious activity. Anyone who believes they were the victim of a scam or were the target of a scam is asked to report it to local law enforcement.

More information about spotting scams can be found on the AARP Fraud Watch Network website or by calling 1-877-908-3360.