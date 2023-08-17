HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry is teaming up with the Federal Trade Commission to try and stop a $5.2 billion cash-and-stock deal she says is anti-competitive.

It’s an energy deal between Quantum Energy Partners and EQT Corporation. Henry said she’s working out a settlement that would prevent them from exchanging confidential and sensitive information.

Henry says deals like this are bad for customers because they drive up prices.

“This work is critically important to ensure Pennsylvanians and all Americans have affordable energy costs,” Attorney General Henry said. “Deals like this eliminate competition in the marketplace which drives affordable prices for consumers. We are grateful for our partnership with the FTC in analyzing and evaluating this acquisition.”

More information about the antitrust concerns of the Attorney General can be found on attorneygeneral.gov.