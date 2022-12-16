HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Three professional geology firms will offer free water evaluations for those affected by the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.

“Pennsylvanians have a constitutional right to clean air and pure water,” AG Shapiro, said. “My office fought hard for residents to have the opportunity to get their water tested, after being pushed aside by big companies and ignored by the institutions that were supposed to help them. Today we take the next step to bring justice to those harmed by Energy Transfer’s crimes and to secure Pennsylvanian’s right to safe, reliable and clean drinking water.”

Earlier in 2022, an investigation by the Office of Attorney General Environmental Crimes Section, Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania. Both pipelines are subsidiaries of Energy Transfers, L.P. (Energy Transfer).

The Mariner East 2 Pipeline, a 42.5-mile pipeline, runs from Butler County and is routed through Beaver and Allegheny counties and connects to a gas processing plant in Washington County.

As part of the agreement, Energy Transfer will pay for all independent evaluations of potential water quality impacts for homeowners from the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline. They will then use an approved mechanism for restoring or replacing the impacted private water supplies.

Six independent professional geologists will review water testing and advise on water quality and impact: Douglas Cwienk, P.G. and Timothy Higgins, P.G., hydrogeologists at David Miller Associates, Inc.; Peter Robelen, P.G., president and founder of GeoServices, Ltd.; Jennifer Reese, P.G., hydrogeologist at GeoServices, Ltd.; Jay Lynch, P.G., president and hydrogeologist at Meiser & Earl, Inc.; and Richard Henry, P.G., hydrogeologist at Meiser & Earl, Inc. These geologists are experts in the field and have years of experience evaluating and protecting Pennsylvania’s water supply, including, in some cases, offering water and environmental resources related to natural gas extraction in the Marcellus Shale. Residents who have requested a water evaluation should expect to be contacted by one of the professional geologists in the near future to begin the review.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Energy Transfer has also paid the AG’s office $10 million to fund projects that improve the health and safety of water sources along the routes of the pipeline. The funds will be distributed through Commonwealth grant programs, that will ensure high-impact projects.