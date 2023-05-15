HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Attorney General Michelle Henry announced a settlement of a lawsuit filed against Snap Finance LLC and its affiliates for $11,400,000.

According to the lawsuit, the lending company preyed on low-income Pennsylvanians who could not make large purchases without financing, disguising one-year rent-to-own agreements as “100-Day Cash Payoffs,” then concealing balances owed and engaging in deceptive collection practices.

The company also used a web-based portal for creating and signing contracts, making it easy for retailers to fraudulently sign the agreements on behalf of the consumers instead of consumers personally signing, according to the lawsuit.

$7,300,000 will be going to consumers as cash restitution payments and another $3,150,000 as consumer debt relief with Snap Finance and its affiliates, Snap RTO LLC, Snap Second Look LLC, and Snap Finance Holdings, LLC.

Pennsylvanians receiving restitution and relief had already satisfied the cash price, the sales tax on the cash price, and the processing fees associated with their purchase yet still owed Snap Finance a balance.

Due to this settlement, thousands of consumers will receive restitution and hundreds more will have their balances reduced to zero.

“This lender preyed upon Pennsylvanians who need to pay for a big ticket, but necessary purchases over time,” Attorney General Henry said. “The consumers were presented with short pay-back periods, but after signing on the dotted line, were instead locked into long-term, high-interest rate loans. If you mislead Pennsylvanians to maximize your bottom line, we will hold you accountable.”