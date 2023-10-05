HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Henry has announced that Pennsylvania joined 49 other Attorney Generals in a settlement with a software company.

Blackbaud, which specializes in data management and outreach for nonprofits, healthcare and educational institutions, will pay nearly $1.4 million to Pa. as a result of a 2020 data breach.

In 2020, Blackbaud experienced a ransomware hack event and failed to immediately notify impacted consumers, and when they did, concealed the true scope and impact of the breach.

“Blackbaud’s response to this massive breach of information was unacceptable on nearly all fronts, with the company essentially staying silent for months and then minimizing the real impact to customers,” Henry said. “The breach involved stolen social security numbers, health information, and other sensitive data, and consumers should have been informed right away.”

Under this settlement, Blackbaud has also agreed to strengthen its data security and breach notification practices going forward.