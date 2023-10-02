HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Michelle Henry along with 19 Attorneys General are calling for further protections for student loan borrowers.

In a letter to the Biden administration, the AGs are asking for additional safeguards and warning of potentially serious and widespread loan servicing problems as payments resume in October.

According to Henry, over 40 million borrowers in the U.S. are set to resume making payments after a three-and-a-half-year pause, and a majority of loans were transferred to different loan servicers.

“There are millions of Pennsylvanians set to resume loan payments and they need support and assistance to ensure their payment rates are accurate and fair,” Henry said. “I am extremely concerned that loan servicers are unprepared or overwhelmed by the sheer amount of borrowers entering repayment at the same time, which could lead to drastic account errors.”

As lenders are obligated to assist borrowers, oversee servicers, and enforce borrower protections during the return to repayment, there are concerns accounting issues may arise. This could affect low-income borrowers.

The AGs are urging the Biden Administration to do more to mitigate harm to loan borrowers such as instructing its servicers to liberally place borrowers affected by servicing errors, or who are unable to obtain affordable monthly payments, into forbearance until the issues are corrected.

Attorney General Henry also encourages borrowers to enroll in the federal SAVE Plan which is a new income-driven repayment plan, and could significantly reduce payments.