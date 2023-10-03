PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Attorney General Michelle Henry, along with Attorneys General in the District of Columbia and Illinois, is leading a bipartisan coalition to combat fake and deceptive consumer reviews that influence consumers to make purchases.

Attorney General Henry joins 22 other state Attorneys General in filing a letter with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) supporting a new rule aimed at stopping deceptive review practices.

The Attorneys General support the proposed Trade Regulation Rule on the Use of Consumer Reviews and Testimonials (“rule”), would specifically prohibit:

Fake or false consumer reviews

Repurposed reviews (reviews for one product made to look like reviews for different products)

Buying reviews (whether positive or negative)

Reviews by individuals affiliated with the seller without proper disclosures

Representing a website or entity is providing independent reviews when the website or entity is owned or controlled by a seller

Suppressing reviews

Buying and selling fake indicators of social media influence

“Consumers rely on reviews to make what they believe are informed decisions about products and services. When reviews are falsified or bought, consumers are being misled into purchases that might not offer top value or fit their needs,” Attorney General Henry said. “The enactment of this rule would benefit millions of Pennsylvanians, and I am proud to join this coalition to remove fraudulent reviews.”