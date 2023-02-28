HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The state’s Attorney General Office wants to warn Pennsylvanians of a scam that asks victims to use a fake check to buy gift cards and send the info to scammers.

In a secret shopper scam, the scammer reaches out to the victim by either text, letter, or email asking them to partake in a research project as a secret shopper, according to a news release from the AG.

The scammer will send a fraudulent check to the victim and ask them to deposit it right away, buy gift cards and send the number and pin to them. The check is usually more than the amount the victim will spend so it looks as if they get a bonus, the release states.

Even though the check is fraudulent it will take a couple of days to clear, and by that time the victim has already made the purchases.

“Pennsylvanians should know the tricks these scammers use so they can proactively keep themselves, their money, and their personal information safe,” Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “Anyone receiving suspicious emails, calls, or texts should report them to my Office to help protect yourself and others.”

The AG Office also provided warning signs of a secret shopper scam which include the following:

A job listing or unsolicited mailing, call, text or email that guarantees you will make a lot of money as a secret shopper.

A secret shopper job that requires you to pay upfront to get started.

An “employer” that sends you a check or money order with instructions to deposit it in your account and return a portion to the sender.

Anyone who has questions or feels that they have been victimized by this scam, or similar ones, can contact the Office of Attorney General`s Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555, or by going online to their website and submit a complaint.