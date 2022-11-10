HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.

According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures of patients’ info and licenses with her phone while working for Axia Women`s Health in Montgomery County.

Latimer would then use that info to open credit cards, purchase items, and lease apartments, according to a news release. She even spent over $31,000 shopping on the online furniture store Wayfair.

“This defendant is accused of taking advantage of her position and violating her trust and responsibility as a medical professional,” AG Shapiro said. “We will not, under any circumstance, allow individuals to put patients at risk and compromise our Commonwealth`s health care systems.”

Latimer faces 27 counts of identity theft, seven counts of theft, four counts of computer theft and one count of forgery.