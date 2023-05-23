PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Attorney General Henry is reacting to the U.S. Surgeon’s General advisory about the dangers of social media and youth mental health.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory citing growing evidence that online content is hurting the development of the nation’s youth. It specifically pointed to the possibility of a link between time spent on social media and depression and anxiety.

He cited one 2019 study that found adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 who spent more than three hours on social media daily had double the risk of developing symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Henry released a statement in support of the advisory and has said that she will push for more regulations.

The Surgeon General’s advisory accurately articulates that social media platforms are not safe for unregulated use by children and teens.

Data from our Safe 2 Say tipline, along with seeing first-hand the tragedies law enforcement encounter, provide plenty of evidence that social media is a root cause of many incidents of violence and self-harm involving young people.

Far too often, social media platforms become channels to promote hate and, in the worst cases, havens for child predators.

I support increased regulation of social media platforms to better safeguard children’s personal information and prevent contact with unknown adults, as well as efforts aimed at bolstering age verification for users.

My office will continue working to hold accountable companies that are trading our kids’ mental health for huge profits. We have been very active in addressing data breach and privacy concerns with internet companies and will act with the same diligence against social media companies that ignore the impacts their products have on mental wellness.

Attorney General Michelle Henry wrote in a release