HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned about a complex scam involving airline customers who are rescheduling flights.

Attorney General Michelle Henry warned that scammers are using Google’s search engines to obtain customers personal information through fake accounts that appear to be affiliated with major airlines.

This comes after multiple airlines have encountered flight delays or cancelations. Henry explained the scammers are also altering existing legitimate Google listings making it easier for customers to fall into the scam.

Google has reportedly removed the bogus listings from their search engine databases but airline customers are still warned to remain vigilant when rescheduling a flight.

The Attorney General’s Office offered the following tips to help avoid the scam:

Make sure you are accessing the airlines’ legitimate website;

Do not trust search engine results to relay the airlines’ phone number;

Always obtain the phone number directly from the official website of the airline you need to contact; and

Do not give out personal or financial information in response to a request that you did not expect.

Anyone with questions about this scam or who have been a victim of this scam is asked to submit a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Consumer Protection on its website.