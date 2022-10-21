HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited residents to celebrate the state’s multi-billion dollar agriculture industry at the 107th PA Farm Show’s PA Preferred Reception.

“This year’s Farm Show theme, Rooted in Progress, invites visitors to explore the breadth of Pennsylvania agriculture, our heritage, and the innovations driving us forward,” said Secretary Redding. “We invite Pennsylvanians to celebrate all of this and more at the PA Preferred Reception, the PA Farm Show’s official first event, where they can taste the bounty of Pennsylvania agriculture.”

The PA Preferred Reception will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Tickets are $40 and include admission, parking, food and drinks, and a short program, according to the release.

More information, including ticketing details, can be found at farmshow.pa.gov. RSVP for the event on Facebook.

PA Preferred members or other organizations interested in supporting this event through in-kind product donations can offer contributions to the proposed menu. A wide range of sponsorship opportunities is also available. Supporting organizations will have names or logos displayed during the event and receive complimentary tickets.