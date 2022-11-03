HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York-based company is in hot water after Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit claiming it used customers’ personal data in the state to make hundreds of thousands of illegal robocalls.

Shapiro announced Thursday Fluent, Inc. collected personal information, including phone numbers, and sold it to telemarketing companies. The suit alleges thousands of Pennsylvania customers’ personal information that were sold are on the ‘Do-Not-Call’ List.

“If a Pennsylvania resident registers their phone number on the ‘Do-Not-Call’ List, it’s illegal for telemarketers to call them,” Shapiro said. “Every company is obligated to comply with state and federal telemarketing laws, and Fluent failed to comply. These invasive robocalls are a growing problem. Fluent’s phony actions cannot be used to obtain consumer’s consent to receive unwanted calls.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Fluent obtained the information from customers registering for promotional offers that included gift cards for Amazon and Walmart. The lawsuit claims the promotions failed to clearly disclose that customers are consenting for their provided contact information to be used to receive telemarketing calls from hundreds of potential sellers.

The suit also found the company obtained information from 4.2 million customers in Pennsylvania who registered through its website from 2018 to 2021. Fluent and its subsidiaries are accused of assisting and facilitating millions of violations of federal and state telemarketing laws.

In May 2021, Fluent reached a settlement with the New York Attorney General’s Office regarding allegations it made millions of false public comments in opposition to net neutrality rules.

More information on the lawsuit can be found on the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s website.