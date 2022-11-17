PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and First Lady of Agriculture Nina Redding shopped locally at York Central Market House for a PA Preferred family Thanksgiving celebration,

They are reminding Pennsylvanians to shop locally this holiday season for all that their meals may need.

“Shopping locally and looking for the PA Preferred checkmark directly supports Pennsylvania family farms and supports jobs and the economy right where you live,” Secretary Redding said. “As we spend time with our loved ones, giving thanks for the season and harvest, we share our gratitude to the farmers and agricultural workers who fill our dinner tables this holiday season and every day.”

PA Preferred encourages shoppers to “check for the check” to ensure they are taking home trusted products that were grown or produced in Pennsylvania.

The program’s new website, launched earlier this fall, enables users to easily search for PA Preferred vendors in their neighborhoods, learning the stories of Pennsylvania farmers and agribusinesses and the products they offer.

According to the USDA, Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation for the number of farms that sell directly to consumers. Consumers can shop directly from more than 6,400 farms and enjoy agritourism activities at more than 700 farms operating pick-your-own pumpkins and Christmas trees this holiday season.

Foods found in a traditional Thanksgiving meal are produced and harvested abundantly by Pennsylvania farmers annually, including more than 6 million turkeys, 100 million pounds of pumpkins, and 160 million pounds of potatoes.

Shoppers can find Pennsylvania products by:

Looking for the PA Preferred logo in the grocery store

Seeking out and supporting Pennsylvania’s farmer veterans

Shopping at local farmers markets or on-farm stands

Visiting artisans of the PA Culinary Trails

Using the PA Produce Guide to purchase in-season produce.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and First Lady of Agriculture Nina Redding hold their PA Preferred® ingredients for their family Thanksgiving celebration at York Central Market House on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

To find more ways to support Pennsylvania agriculture and buy local, visit papreferred.com.