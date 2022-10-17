PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding called for proposals from nonprofit marketing and promotion organizations for projects aimed at increasing sales, export or consumer awareness of Pennsylvania hemp products.

The proposal was delivered on Monday, Oct. 17. The department plans to award $200,000 in matching funds to reimburse up to half of the project costs, with a minimum grant amount of $1,000.

“Hemp has presented a unique opportunity to grow an industry from the ground up, supplying seemingly limitless sustainable construction materials, fiber and food products,” Sec. Redding said. “These grants will feed a new industry that was once a staple of Pennsylvania’s economy and is again presenting opportunities for farm income and jobs as well as new possibilities for climate-friendly, environmentally beneficial products.”

The department will give special consideration to projects that leverage other funding and public-private partnerships. Eligible projects may include regional or national promotion.

Projects must have started on or after July 1, 2022, and must be completed on or before June 30, 2023.

The minimum matching grant is $1,000. Applications will be selected in a competitive process.

Qualified nonprofits may apply for grants through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development online application system. The application period closes Friday, December 2, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Full grant guidelines can be found in the October 15 issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

These matching grants are one way in which the Wolf Administration has fed growth in the fledgling hemp industry. Hemp-specific grant investments to date have topped $923,000.