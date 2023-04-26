(WTAJ) — Rep. Lou Schmitt and the ALS Association’s Western PA Chapter are asking for more funding for ALS support services after the latest budget proposal shows a 40% cut for the next fiscal year.

Both Schmitt and the chapter are asking for level funding, or the same funding as the 2022-23 budget. The proposal drops state dollars from about $1,500,000 to just over $900,000.

“I could not see any reason why ALS funding was singled out in this budget proposal,” Schmitt said. “I can’t understand what possible reason there could be for cutting support to the families and the victims of what might be the most horrible disease on this entire list.”

Other diseases on the list include leukemia and lymphoma, adult cystic fibrosis and other chronic respiratory illnesses, sickle cell diseases and hemophilia, which are all getting the same funding in the next budget, according to the proposal.

“Nobody would want to be afflicted with any of them or have anybody they love be afflicted by them. They’re all terrible diseases,” Schmitt said. “But they’re all level funded.”

The chapter is asking to retain the $1.5 million as well. Managing Director of Advocacy Alex Meixner said the funding covers many expenses both patients and their families have that insurance doesn’t cover. It’ll also take away grants that go directly to patients and their services.

“Whether it’s ramps or doorway widening, or all the expenses that come out of your own pocket as you get your house ready for the life you’re going to have to live with ALS,” Meixner said. “Or whether it’s extra in-home care to help your family caregivers get a break every now and again, or get additional training or mental health support for the incredible workload they’re taking on.”

Meixner said less state funding would translate into a severe reduction of services, and many patients and families will have to apply for Medicaid or seek inpatient hospital care rather than stay in their home.

“A lot of folks with ALS, as their disease progresses, they’ll eventually lose the ability to speak with their voice box, but they still have the ability to speak via high-tech devices,” Meixner said. “Those aren’t typically covered by insurance, and they’re something these state funds help us provide to Pennsylvanians in need.”

Meixner said, however, funding oftentimes comes up short in early proposals and is increased during the discussion between the executive branch, lawmakers, and advocates, which is why he expects the $900,000 to increase.

“It’s a back-and-forth between the governor’s office and the legislature, and we’re going to be actively engaged in that process,” Meixner said.

A team from the ALS Association is heading to Harrisburg with patients and their families, clinicians and researchers from around the state on Wednesday, May 3 to meet one-on-one with legislators.

“We want to tell them why this funding is so important and why it makes such a difference,” Meixner said. “We’ve found these types of meetings, especially when you can do them in person, are incredibly impactful. Beyond that, we’re meeting with lawmakers often and speaking with folks in the governor’s administration.”

Governor Josh Shapiro’s Secretary of the Budget Uri Monson said they’re constantly looking at the best way to balance the budget.

“Any budget is a choice of competing priorities,” Monson said, “regardless of whether or not we’re funding school lunches or not, whether or not we’re funding folks with ALS, whether or not we’re taking more individuals with disabilities off the waitlist for the waiver program. This is a process that involves two equal branches of government.”

You can view the budget proposal here. Page 11 shows the budget item for ALS and other illnesses.