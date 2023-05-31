ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Amazon’s new prescription delivery service, RxPass, has officially launched in Pennsylvania, Amazon announced.

RxPass is a prime member benefit from Amazon Pharmacy that gives affordable access to common generic medications that may be doctor prescribed to them. The program touts just a $5 monthly fee to have eligible medications delivered free of charge.

The new program launched by Amazon in January was limited but has since expanded to 44 states, now including Pennsylvania.

It’s important to note that RxPass is not open to anyone on government medical plans like Medicare or Medicaid.

Prime members can enroll in RxPass by creating or updating their Amazon Pharmacy profile. Amazon says that pharmacists are on hand 24/7 to help coordinate with a customer’s doctor or help with refills.

RxPass comes nearly five years after Amazon purchased the online medication company PillPack in 2018. In 2022, Amazon purchased the primary care tech company OneMedical for a reported $3.9 billion.

To learn more about Amazon Pharmacy or to sign up for RxPass, visit amazon.com/rxpass.