SEATTLE, Wa. (WTAJ) – Amazon is gearing up for the holiday season by hiring over 250,000 new employees.

In a press release from Sept. 19, the company announced that it will be hiring thousands of new employees nationwide to fill newly created jobs. 6,500 of these positions will be in Pennsylvania.

These jobs will include full-time, seasonal and part-time roles in operations across the company and will range in pay from $17 to $28 depending on position and location. Job responsibilities may include packing, picking, sorting, shipping and more. Amazon will offer on-the-job training for all positions, including safety and machines training.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $21.6 billion in Pennsylvania. The company claims to have created more than 25,000 direct jobs in the state since that time, and an additional 30,000 indirect jobs in fields like construction and professional services.

Currently Amazon has 20 fulfillment and sortation centers and 18 delivery stations in the state. There are currently 11 Amazon Locker locations in Central Pennsylvania.