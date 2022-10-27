Two missing PA children were last seen with 39-year-old Kenneth Smiley (via PA State Police)

UPDATE: State police announced that the missing children believed to have been at risk of harm or injury in Harrisburg have been found safe. However, the alleged kidnapper is at large.

Detective Edwin Powell with Harrisburg police said 39-year-old Kenneth Smiley is wanted for three counts of attempted homicide, burglary, three counts of kidnapping, strangulation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple assault. He is also a wanted absconder from PA State Parole.

On Oct. 27 around 5 a.m., Harrisburg police responded to the area of 20th and Holly Streets in Harrisburg for an active kidnapping of two young boys: 5-year-old Ammon Long and 4-year-old Ezekial Long. Police were told they were forcibly taken by Smiley driving a black 2008 Nissan Maxima with a PA registration of LMJ-5478.

At around 8:15 a.m., the vehicle was spotted by a Harrisburg City police officer parked at the 200 block of S 19th Street. In the vehicle were the boys, though Smiley was not there. The children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation as a precaution, but police said they were unharmed.

Anyone coming into contact with Smiley should call 911. Anyone with further information can reach out to Powell at 717-255-3182.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning for two kids, ages 5 and 4, that are believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.

On Oct. 27, state police issued an alert for 5-year-old Ammon Long and 4-year-old Ezekial Long. Pictures are unavailable, according to police, but both children have black hair and brown eyes. They were last seen in Harrisburg at 5 a.m.

The children were last seen with 39-year-old Kenneth Smiley, a 5’5″ tall man that weighs approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is driving a black 2008 Nissan Maxima with a PA Tag of LMJ-5478.