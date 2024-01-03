PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The American Cancer Society’s (ACS) Daffodil Days campaign is making a return.

The campaign aims to bring hope to cancer patients, their families and caregivers while providing funding to support the research, programs and services to the American Cancer Society.

For many years, individuals, small businesses and large corporations have supported ACS through the Daffodil Days campaign by making donations for flowers. The donations have been used to brighten the spirits of loved ones or as a way to say thank you to employees, friends and colleagues.

“Cancer touches us all in one way or another,” Dan Tobin, ACS Director of Regional Integrated Marketing, said. “By supporting the American Cancer Society through Daffodil Days, you are not only warming the hearts of others, but you are also helping the American Cancer Society to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.”

The following options are available based on donation amount:

$12 donation: Bunch of 10 regular daffodils

$15 donation: Potted mini daffodils or bunch of 10 assorted tulips

$25 donation: Gift of Hope, which supports the donation and delivery of flowers to patients in hospitals, treatment centers and other local facilities

Corporate donors wishing to secure large quantities for their entire office should call 330-617-8482 for options and pricing.

Orders are currently being taken through Feb. 13 and the flowers arrive the week of March 18. For more information on ordering the flowers, contact Shawn Kosior at shawn.kosior@cancer.org.