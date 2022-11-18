PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – America250PA announces the winner of its fourth annual 2022 Direct Effect Innovation Challenge (DEIC).

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design was announced as the winner on Friday, Nov. 18.

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design team competed against four other postsecondary institutions—Lebanon Valley College, Point Park University, Rosemont College, and Ursinus College—and received the highest score from a judging panel of industry professionals.

The DEIC is a multi-round competition that challenges students from postsecondary institutions across the Commonwealth to design and develop integrated marketing campaigns that explore solutions to real-life challenges and questions

“Watching bright young Pennsylvanians participate in the Direct Effect Innovation Challenge each year is beyond inspiring,” Cassandra Coleman, Executive Director of America250PA said. “This next generation of Pennsylvanians holds the keys to our future and ensuring their involvement in the 250th anniversary is crucial to our work. America250PA aims to tell the stories of all Pennsylvanians over the last 250 years, but also hopes to shape the path forward for the next 250. It is our goal that programs like this one will empower these students to get involved and make differences in their communities for years to come.”

The 2022 challenge consisted of three rounds: the “Campus Challenge” in September, a virtual second round in October, and Friday’s in-person Final Round at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg, PA.

This year’s theme—titled Lead PA: The Future is YOUth—challenged students to design and pitch an original program, project, or event and an integrated marketing campaign that empowers youth and inspires the next generation of Pennsylvania leaders.

The 2022 DEIC was generously sponsored by UGI Utilities, Inc.

“UGI Utilities is excited to be a part of this historic project and [we] are proud to support this specific effort where we are engaging the next generation of Pennsylvanians,” Donald Brominski, Director of Business Development at UGI Utilities, Inc said. “The DEIC provides an opportunity for PA students to get creative and showcase some of the amazing things happening in our Commonwealth, while also having a hand in shaping the future by coming up with concepts they want to see developed/implemented through [America250PA]. UGI understands the importance of connecting PA students to PA businesses because strong communities are critical to the future success of Pennsylvania.”

America250PA looks forward to hosting Direct Effect Innovation Challenges every fall leading up to 2026.