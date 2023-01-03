(WTAJ) — Amtrak is getting new trains starting in 2026 on routes including the Pennsylvanian which makes a variety of stops throughout our central region.

The company announced Tuesday the Amtrak Airo trains which will feature more legroom, larger food trays and panoramic windows for a better view outside.

Here is a full list of the new train’s key features:

Elevated Experience: With its modern, spacious interior and panoramic windows, customers have an improved view of the best sights in the country while connecting to the passing landscape.

With its modern, spacious interior and panoramic windows, customers have an improved view of the best sights in the country while connecting to the passing landscape. A Greener Impact: The new trains are more fuel efficient and produce 90% less particulate emissions in diesel operations.

The new trains are more fuel efficient and produce 90% less particulate emissions in diesel operations. Reduced Travel Times: The new trains will operate at speeds up to 125 mph and offer near seamless transition between power sources where time-consuming locomotive changes were previously required.

The new trains will operate at speeds up to 125 mph and offer near seamless transition between power sources where time-consuming locomotive changes were previously required. Redesigned Café Car: More contemporary food service provides self-service options.

More contemporary food service provides self-service options. Wayfinding: Signage creates a cleaner, more evident and accessible way to identify and differentiate cabins — both on the exterior and interior through a color-coded system.

Signage creates a cleaner, more evident and accessible way to identify and differentiate cabins — both on the exterior and interior through a color-coded system. Spacious Seating: Each spacious seat prioritizes ergonomics, offers enhanced comfort with plenty of legroom, bigger and sturdier tray tables, moveable headrests and a dedicated cup and seatback tablet holder.

Each spacious seat prioritizes ergonomics, offers enhanced comfort with plenty of legroom, bigger and sturdier tray tables, moveable headrests and a dedicated cup and seatback tablet holder. Business Class: Choice of double and single seats offer customers greater flexibility.· Amenities: Features enhanced lighting, improved technology with digital customer information systems and touchless restroom controls, dedicated individual outlets, USB ports and onboard Wi-Fi. Choice of double and single seats offer customers greater flexibility.

Choice of double and single seats offer customers greater flexibility.· Amenities: Features enhanced lighting, improved technology with digital customer information systems and touchless restroom controls, dedicated individual outlets, USB ports and onboard Wi-Fi. Choice of double and single seats offer customers greater flexibility. Amenities: Features enhanced lighting, improved technology with digital customer information systems and touchless restroom controls, dedicated individual outlets, USB ports and onboard WiFi.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information on the new trains can be found on Amtrak’s website.