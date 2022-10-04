(WTAJ) — A personal finance company has a new analysis that ranks all 50 states based on road conditions and state spending on road maintenance and operations.

A report by MoneyGeek had Pennsylvania ranked 13th when it came to road roughness. The company said 41% of roadways in the Keystone State are in good condition while 20% are in poor condition.

Pennsylvania scored a 119.9 on road roughness when measured by the international roughness index (IRI). An IRI measuring less than a 95 shows good conditions, an IRI between 95-170 shows acceptable conditions and an IRI measuring greater than a 170 shows poor conditions, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

The analysis also found New York and Pennsylvania both spend more on road maintenance than the vehicle miles traveled in the state.

MoneyGeek ranked California 1st, worst, on the list with a 160.3 IRI followed by Rhode Island with a 149.0 IRI. The company ranked New Hampshire and Alabama at the bottom of the list with the best roads in the U.S.

The report was compiled using statisitics and data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Census, Congressional Budget Office and Urban Institute.

The full state by state analysis and findings can be found on the MoneyGeek website.