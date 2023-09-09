LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high school football player for Jersey Shore Area School District collapsed during a football game on Friday, just a week after the same thing happened in Karns City, Pa.

The Jersey Shore Area School District posted on Facebook early Saturday morning saying one of their student-athletes collapsed during the end of their matchup against Selinsgrove High School.

The student, whose name has not been released, was taken from the field by ambulance and is currently in the hospital. According to the post, there is no word on the student’s condition at this time.

His family is requesting thoughts and prayers from the school community at this time.

The matchup between Selinsgrove ended in a 21-21 tie following the injury. Jersey Shore School District said the Selinsgrove School District’s coaches, players, staff and administration helped with their support on and off the field after the incident.

On Sept. 1, Mason Martin, quarterback for Karns City High School, collapsed on the field during a game against Redbank Valley. Martin’s family told KDKA-TV that Mason suffered a “significant brain bleed as well as a collapsed lung.”