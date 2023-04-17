PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners is finalizing the state’s process for obtaining antlerless deer licenses.

State law originally required antlerless licenses to be issued only by county treasurers. Hunters who wanted those licenses would have to send applications and receive the license itself by mail.

But times are changing and so is the process. Now, antlerless licenses will be purchased online.

Act 148 of 2022, a new state law, permits the game commission to “modernize and simplify” the selling and buying of antlerless deer licenses throughout the Commonwealth.

You can buy antlerless licenses for 2023-24 online at huntfish.pa.gov or in-store at any hunting license issuing agency.

However, there will no longer be applications sent by mail.

You can contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission with questions by calling 1-833-PCG-HUNT or emailing pgclicdiv@pa.gov. For more information visit pgc.pa.gov.