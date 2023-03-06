PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – One Pennsylvania lawmaker is trying to change rules for seniors who are hunting deer in the commonwealth.

Representative David Maloney Sr. (R- Berks County) is proposing the removal of antler restrictions for senior hunters. In a memo to the House members, Maloney says that these restrictions should be removed to align with junior hunters, mentored youth, active-duty armed service members and disabled hunters.

Those 65 and older are currently only legally able to kill a deer with at least 3 legal points (on at least one side). This includes the brow tine.

“Specifically, my legislation would allow senior license holders statewide to harvest antlered deer with at least two points on one side, or a spike antler at least three inches in length,” Maloney wrote.

Maloney also mentions that these new regulations could prevent the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

“Therefore, more opportunity to harvest these bucks before they spread CWD should help efforts to try and control the disease,” Maloney wrote. “I believe this simple change in the law will allow our valued senior hunters to enjoy additional opportunity to harvest antlered deer, and greatly enhance their hunting experience.”

You can read Maloney’s fill memo here.