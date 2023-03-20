PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced that they have plans to introduce legislation that would ban assault weapons.

State Senators Steven Santarsiero (D-Bucks) and John Kane (D-Parts of Chester and Delaware) said “one element in our society that rises above all others when identifying threats to the health and safety of Pennsylvanians: easy access to assault weapons.”

According to the memo, their legislation would broaden what classifies as assault weapons and ban more than 150 gun models. They also noted that it would ban the sale of gun magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds.

There would be a voluntary buy-back program for individuals that currently own firearms that would now fall under this legislation

In the memo to all Senate members, the two noted that in 2013 after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 26 dead several states enacted assault weapon bans. Among those states are Maryland, New York and Connecticut.

” Pennsylvania, in contrast, followed the example of Congress and took no meaningful action on gun control,” the senators wrote.

“With each passing day that we fail to enact reasonable gun reforms, we are choosing to protect the gun lobby and firearm manufacturers over the lives of all Pennsylvanians.”

The legislation is co-sponsored by senators: Costa, Hughes, Tartaglione, Saval, Fontana, Kearney, Comitta, Cappelletti, Haywood, Collett, Muth, Schwank, Street, A. Williams, and Dillon.

You can read the full memo here.

