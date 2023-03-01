PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Six Pennsylvania Lawmakers, including Representative Mark Rozzi, are proposing death with dignity legislation.

The lawmakers include:

Representative Carol Hill-Evans (D-York County)

Representative Tarik Khan (D-Philadelphia County)

Representative Melissa L. Shusterman (D-Chester County)

Representative Christopher M. Rabb (D-Philadelphia County)

Representative Mark Rozzi (D-Berks County)

Representative Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia County)

The lawmakers sent a memo to House members on Wednesday, March 1 about their intentions with the assisted suicide legislation.

In it, they reference10 states, including New Jersey, that have death with dignity laws that offer terminally ill adults (well-defined criteria) the ability to end their own life peacefully.

“Advancements in modern medicine have been able to extend the lives of our loved ones by leaps and bounds. However, many individuals with terminal illnesses feel that this extension merely prolongs unnecessary suffering when pain management becomes impossible.”

The lawmakers went on to say that the legislation is modeled after Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act and that it would include protections to ensure that patients themselves are the driving force for an end-of-life decision. They also noted that patients would be able to rescind their decision at any time.

“This bill protects patients from coercion and has strict eligibility requirements that are only open to patients who are terminally ill with less than six months to live and prohibits use for patients requesting due to non-terminal mental health or other physical health issues, including but not exclusive to issues around disability, finances, housing, benefits, age, race, or gender.”

The lawmakers note in the memo that Pennsylvanians in terminally ill cases have the to choose to end their life on their terms.

