HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Michelle Henry announced a settlement with Ohio-based Tempoe, LLC, to resolve a multi-state investigation into the leasing company’s tactics to sign up consumers for leases.

The multistate investigation revealed that Tempoe’s business practices often misled low-income consumers to believe they were signing installment plans or credit sales when in reality, consumers were entering lease agreements.

This type of structure confused consumers and involved pay-offs of double or triple the purchase price.

Henry joins 41 other states and the District of Columbia in the settlement, which will permanently ban Tempoe from engaging in leasing activities, cancel existing leases and provide approximately $33 million in debt cancellation for impacted consumers nationwide.

“This predatory company used deceptive practices to dupe low-income Pennsylvanians into agreements that resulted in their paying for items two and three times over,” Attorney General Henry said. “Consumers deserve to have all the information about a lease agreement, so they can make informed choices that make the most sense for their families. Consumers should only consider leasing merchandise if they do not qualify for cheaper financing. I’m grateful for the hard work of our Bureau of Consumer Protection which put a stop to Tempoe’s practices and delivered relief to consumers.”

Consumers with existing leases do not need to take any action, as Tempoe has automatically canceled their account(s) as a result of this settlement. Consumers may keep the leased merchandise in their possession without any further financial obligation to Tempoe.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Tempoe is also banned from providing negative credit reporting information regarding those who leased items from Tempoe to any consumer reporting agency.

The Tempoe settlement agreement was filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.