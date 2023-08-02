HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Office of Attorney General Henry has reached a $90,000 settlement before the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) against a landlord and his affiliates for discrimination.

The action was brought against John and Bonnie Gruver, their son and daughter-in-law Robert and Kelly Gruver and Ridgway Real Estate for allegedly discriminating against a Black family, attempting to block their move-in and harassing them at the property.

“Housing discrimination prevents families from accessing a basic necessity a comfortable, secure place to live and has no place in the Commonwealth,” Attorney General Henry said. “Unfair screening methods and harassment against Pennsylvanians paying hard-earned dollars to live freely will not be tolerated, and offenders will be held accountable under our fair housing laws.”

The woman who said she was discriminated against contacted the Office of Attorney General in May 2020, during the early months of the pandemic shutdown, alleging that the landlords discriminated against her and her grandchildren by revoking their lease shortly before the move-in date due to her race and concerns that one of her grandchildren had been in trouble with the law.

The woman said she tried to explain that that grandchild would not be living with her, but the landlord would not listen.

Believing she still had a legally valid lease, she went to the property on her move-in date. The real estate agent had placed a “no trespassing” sign on the door, using her name specifically.

In addition, the landlords’ son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Kelly Gruver, who lived next door, confronted the woman and allegedly racially harassed her and used a slur.

The PHRC found probable cause to credit the Office of Attorney General’s allegations. After conciliation talks initially failed, the PHRC’s staff counsel joined the Office of Attorney General as a co-litigant to present the case at a Commission hearing, as permitted by the statute.

The parties then conciliated the matter successfully prior to a hearing, and on July 24, 2023, the Commission approved the conciliation agreement and entered it as a Final Order.