HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the holiday season approaches, Attorney General Michelle Henry has issued a warning to Pennsylvania residents on how to watch out for common scams.

There are seven scams that Attorney General Henry warns Pa. residents about and has also outlined multiple ways on how to avoid them.

Scams to look out for this holiday season

Email and text phishing happens when you receive an email or text message directing you to enter personal information on a fraudulent website. These messages appear to come from a shipping/delivery company or retailer that may claim to be an order confirmation you didn’t place.

Delivery stealing can happen when no one is home when deliveries are made. Henry encourages people to make arrangements with a trusted neighbor to hold deliveries until you come home.

Credit Card Skimming happens when “skimmers” steal credit and debit card information at the ATM, gas pump or other payment kiosks. To avoid this scam, consider using a payment app on your smartphone. For Pa. residents without smartphones, keeping track of bank statements and transactions is crucial.

Romance scams occur when scammers strike up what appears to be a serious relationship, and then ask their victims to pay for plane tickets, customs fees and visas. In addition, they may appear to transfer a large sum of money to a victim’s checking account, but the money transfer turns out to be fake.

Residents should also be on the lookout for online pet sale, pop-up advertisement scams and marketplace deals.

Pet sale scammers pose as online retailers, charging hundreds or thousands of dollars for an animal, plus airline and transport fees. A common twist is the scammer notifies you that the animals are at the airport, but additional fees are needed, according to Henry.

Pop-up advertisements can claim that you have won a gift card or valuable prize, however Henry advises to never click on these links as they may contain a virus or make your device susceptible to being hacked.

Marketplace deals offer deals on peer-to-peer apps, selling the latest popular toys and games that are difficult to find.

How to avoid these scams

Henry recommends to set up email or text alerts with your credit card company or bank, so you will be alerted quickly to all purchases, including fraudulent ones.

In order to avoid viruses on your computer, it is recommended to install the latest security updates and run virus scans regularly.

When purchasing items online, never pay with a prepaid gift card, CashApp, Venmo or wire money to someone. Instead, use your credit card for better protection.

If you receive an email, social media ad or text message with a hyperlink, Henry advises to avoid clicking on it. It is encouraged to go directly to the website of the store you wish to purchase from to ensure you are shopping form the right place.

Henry also encourages anyone who believes they may have been scammed to file a police report, and file a complaint with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General on the website, emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov or by calling 1-800-441-2555.