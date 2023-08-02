(WTAJ) — A coalition of 14 Attorney Generals is urging the Biden administration to adopt a more compressive strategy to combat the plastic pollution crisis.

The coalition sent a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), calling on the agency to implement a broader and more robust plan to improve plastic waste management and reduce our reliance on plastic materials.

Plastic does not fully degrade, it breaks down into smaller pieces called microplastics. These plastics are of concern because they have been found in drinking water, food, air and even human blood and lung tissue.

Microplastics have been found in all of Pennsylvania’s tested stream waters even those waterways are considered to be the Commonwealth’s most pristine and pure.

The nation’s strategy in dealing with plastics has historically focused on improving recycling and cleaning up plastic pollution when it is already too late.

In the letter, the coalition urges the EPA to broaden its approach and implement aggressive interventions at every stage of the plastic waste life cycle, including measures to dramatically reduce the production of new, unused plastic.

The letter also recommends that the EPA not consider any process other than mechanical recycling to qualify as “recycling” unless the process meets rigorous standards that promote circularity and protect the environment and human health.