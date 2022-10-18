HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor unveiled ‘Intern to Hire,’ a new program to provide college students with paid internships leading to full-time employment with the Department of the Auditor General after graduation.

The initiative was unveiled on Tuesday, Oct,. 18.

“This new program is an exciting step in the right direction to keep our young talent living and working in Pennsylvania after they graduate college,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “We are giving students real-world experiences and paychecks that will lead directly to a rewarding career with our department. When they don their cap and gown at graduation, they will know their future is secure with a great job, great benefits and the opportunity to make Pennsylvania stronger.”

To participate, individuals must be enrolled in an accredited college or university as a full-time undergraduate student and be in a declared bachelor’s degree program with a focus on accounting, information technology or other related field. Students must also have successfully completed at least 60 college credits.

After being accepted as an intern, students must then complete the following to be hired into a full-time position:

Complete 900 hours of work during the school year or within three months of graduation. Hours can be earned over the course of two years, part-time during the school year or over holiday breaks;

Achieve overall “satisfactory” remarks in their final Employee Performance Review;

Graduate with a bachelor’s degree that includes 12 accounting or IT credits; and

Meet Pennsylvania residency requirements for employment.

Over the last year, the Auditor General has been visiting PASSHE universities across the state to recruit students for open positions and internships, as the department has employment opportunities available statewide. More than half of the department’s interns from 2021 and 2022 came from PASSHE universities.

“The State System is proud to work with the Auditor General to open doors of opportunity for our students and to provide the pipeline of talent Pennsylvania needs,” PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein said. “This is another example of the State System partnering with the public and private sectors to strengthen the workforce and ensure our students get the education and short-term job training needed for jobs in high demand.”

The Auditor General has visited all three campuses that are part of Commonwealth University (Mansfield, Bloomsburg, and Lock Haven), Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, Shippensburg University, Slippery Rock University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and PennWest California.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He also visited all the state-related schools including Penn State University, the University of Pittsburgh, Temple University and Lincoln University. He has plans to visit East Stroudsburg University, Kutztown University, PennWest Edinboro and PennWest Clarion later this fall to continue his recruiting efforts