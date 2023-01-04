HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Harrisburg University of Science and Technology President Dr. Eric Darr, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor, and Members 1st Federal Credit Union Chief Experience Officer Mike Wilson today launched the 10th annual student financial literacy scholarship competition.

The competition is titled, “What Does Financial Literacy Mean to Me?”

This year, Pennsylvania students in grades 9-12 are encouraged to submit either a short essay or poem about financial literacy. Three winners will be selected and announced during financial literacy month, which occurs every year in April.

First, second and third place winners will receive cash prizes from Harrisburg University:

First place: $1,500

Second place: $1,000

Third place: $750

The deadline for submissions is February 15, 2023, and students must submit their entry online at: https://www.harrisburgu.edu/financial-literacy-entry-form/

“High school is a critical time for students to develop the personal finance skills they will need to live independently as adults. Mastering the foundations of financial literacy is the best way to set them up for a life full of healthy financial habits, ensuring their future success,” Dr. Eric Darr, President of Harrisburg University said.

The competition was launched 10 years ago by Harrisburg University to help further financial education among Pennsylvania students. This is the second year the Department of the Auditor General has partnered to promote it, and it’s the first year for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.

Last year, nearly 40 Pennsylvania students across the state submitted either a short essay, a poem or a 30-second TikTok video describing what financial literacy meant to them. Winners were selected by a panel of judges and announced at an awards ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda during financial literacy month. Each winner received cash prizes from Harrisburg University.