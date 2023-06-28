PENNSYLVANIA, (WHTM) – The Avian Flu, also known as Bird Flu, is a disease found in wild birds that can spread to poultry on farms. It has caused many problems with bird products nationwide.

Within recent weeks, surrounding states have had cases of avian flu detected. There are currently no active cases in Pennsylvania.

However there’s no easy solution for farmers to eliminate the possibility in Pennsylvania due to the high-traffic travel by birds.

“Due to Pennsylvania being in a big migratory pattern on the east coast, it’s really hard to mitigate those issues,” manager of government affairs with the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Justin Clapper said.

Shifting the birds inside is not a guaranteed recipe for success, either.

“It’s an important precautionary measure to make sure with the new cases developing within wild birds, specifically vultures, in the last few months,” Clapper said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture called the avian flu outbreak at the turn of the new year, the worst in the country’s history.

In February 2022, Pennsylvania’s State Veterinarian recommended that poultry producers keep their birds indoors to protect against the highly infectious Avian Influenza strain that had caused the loss of more than 4.7 million birds across Pennsylvania since April 2022.

Clapper is confident in the state’s farming system.

“Agriculture is strong in Pennsylvania. Farmers are resilient.”