HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The Shapiro administration announced an increase to base rates pay for child care providers participating in Pennsylvania’s Child Care Works (CCW) program is coming next month.

Starting on March 1, 2023, base rates for those who qualify will increase to remain at the 60th percentile of the market rate for child care based on new data from the 2022 market rate survey.

Shapiro’s administration says the initiative increases access to child care in the same communities where low-income families severed through CCW live. Increasing the base rates, also helps providers use the program to enhance services, invest in staff development and compensation and improve child care programs as a whole.

“Early learning and child care programs are an invaluable resource that foster educational and social development for our youngest Pennsylvanians while allowing parents to work knowing their children are safe,” Dr. Val Arkoosh, Acting Secretary of the Department of Human Services, said. “We must continue to fortify this essential industry so it can continue to enrich our communities and build a foundation for learning for our children. This rate increase is a direct investment in our children’s futures and the people who dedicate their lives to this critical work.”

Every three years CCW base rates are set based on the market rate survey. The survey assists the state in determining an appropriate level of reimbursement for child care providers using the CCW program and keeping parity with providers’ charge for their services.

The 2022 study found that increases in operational costs experienced by providers caused the current base rates to fall below the 60th percentile. Funding made available under the American Rescue Plan Act will support reestablishing rates at the 60th percentile.