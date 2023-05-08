(WTAJ) — You know Pennsylvanians enjoy their beer and for the residents who brew their own there is one event is looking to crown the best homemade brew in the state.

Breweries In Pennsylvania is bringing back their Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational again with six different beerfest events happening across the Keystone State. Tickets cost $35 for each event and attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

The homebrew competition events will take place throughout the summer at five different breweries and more than 20 different ones are expected to be at each event.

Susquehanna Brewing in Pittson – July 8

Necromancer Brewing in Pittsburgh – July 22

Von C Brewing in Norristown – July 29

Englewood Brewing in Hummelstown – August 5

Lavery Brewing in Erie – August 19

The top three winners from each event will be invited to compete in the championship on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Floating Feathers Brewing in Mill Hall to be crowned the best homebrewer in Pennsylvania.

For first place, the brewery will get $2,000 and have their winning beer recipe brewed commercially by Chatty Monks Brewing which is located in West Reading.

Breweries In Pennsylvania is a digital promotion company that is all about craft beer in the state. More information about them can be found online at their website.