MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mega Million numbers have been drawn — a record-breaking jackpot has been hit — and one Pennsylvania player is a million dollars richer.

The record-breaking $1.58 billion Mega Millions was hit Tuesday night by a player in Florida, but Pennsylvania players should still be checking those numbers. Here’s how the Commonwealth fared:

MEGA MILLIONS WINNING NUMBERS:

Numbers: 13 19 20 32 33

Megaball: 14

Megaplier: 02

One lucky winner in Pennsylvania matched the five winning numbers to win $1 million. If they had Megaplier, the ticket would be worth $2 million.

Two players matched four of the five numbers with the Megaplier, winning $20,000.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 333,000 tickets sold are worth anywhere from $2 to $10,000, and that’s just in the Commonwealth.

Across the Country:

According to the Mega Millions site, four other million-dollar tickets were sold in California, West Virginia and two in Texas. Florida also had a $2 million winner along with North Carolina.

Tuesday night’s $1.58 billion was a record-breaking amount for Mega Millions. The previous record was $1.53 billion. It was won by a player in South Carolina in Oct. 2018.