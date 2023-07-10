ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — There was a big winner of the Powerball in Pennsylvania, even as the jackpot remained untouched Saturday night.

A ticket worth $500,000 was sold in the Commonwealth for Saturday night’s drawing in Philadelphia. The winning ticket matched five of the five numbers, missing the Powerball, but had Double Play activated.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Saturday, July 8:

Winning Numbers: 07 23 24 32 43

Powerball: 18

Power Play: 02

Since no one was able to hit the jackpot, Monday’s drawing, July 10, is at an estimated $675,000,000 annuity, or $340,900,000 cash.