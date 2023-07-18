MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple of big winning tickets were sold in Monday’s Powerball drawing as the jackpot remains unscathed, once again reaching an estimated one billion dollars.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a $1,000,000 ticket and two $200,000 tickets were sold in the Commonwealth along with more than 150,000 tickets ranging between $4 and $50,000.

The big $1,000,000 ticket matched 5 of the 5 balls but missed the Powerball. The $200,000 tickets matched 4 of the 5 balls and the Powerball and had Power Play.

Another five tickets worth $50,000 matched 4 of the 5 balls and the Powerball but didn’t have Power Play.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Monday, July 17:

Winning Numbers: 05 08 09 17 41

Powerball: 21

Power Play: 04

Double Play Winning Numbers: 09 37 38 62 69

Powerball: 23

While the jackpot was missed again, Powerball officials said three two-million-dollar tickets were also sold in Arizona, Texas, and Georgia.

In addition to Pennsylvania, million-dollar tickets were also sold in Connecticut, New York, Kentucky, and Florida.

With no jackpot winners being sold, Wednesday night’s drawing is worth an estimated one billion dollars annuity, or $516,800,000 for a cash lump sum.