MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A few tickets worth a big chunk of change were sold in Pennsylvania for Wednesday night’s three-quarters of a billion-dollar Powerball.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, five ‘big’ winners were sold ranging from $50,000 to $150,000. While the jackpot was missed, two million-dollar tickets were also sold — in Florida and Indiana.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, July 12:

Winning Numbers: 23 35 45 66 67

Powerball: 20

Power Play: 03

In Pennsylvania, two $150,000 tickets were sold for the drawing. Those tickets matched four of the five numbers, the Powerball, and had Power Play activated.

Another three tickets are worth $50,000. Those tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball but did not purchase the Power Play.

More than 100,000 other winners were sold in Pennsylvania ranging from just $4 all the way to $500. You can see the breakdown by clicking here.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

With no jackpot winners being sold, Saturday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $875 million annuity, or $441,900,000 for a cash lump sum.