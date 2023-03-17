The U.S. trade deficit neared $1 trillion in 2022, hitting a record high.

At the same time, total exports grew faster than imports, and select U.S. exports are experiencing particularly high surges. The war in Ukraine led many European countries to import U.S. oil as they largely stopped importing from Russia. U.S. farm exports surpassed records as values grew across main markets, including China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and the European Union.

Nationwide, the largest 2022 exports were fuel, oil, and byproducts; nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; electronics; vehicles; and aircraft, spacecraft, and aerospace parts. But each state specializes in its own combination of commodities that contribute to the national export catalog.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 largest exports from Pennsylvania in 2022 using trade data from the Census Bureau. Stacker considered all 98 export categories included in the global harmonized system in its rankings.

30. Special classification provisions not elsewhere specified or included

– Total value of 2022 exports: $310.29 million

29. Prepared cereal, flour, starch or milk; bakers wares

– Total value of 2022 exports: $312.86 million

28. Soaps; waxes, polish, etc.; candles; dental waxes

– Total value of 2022 exports: $328.42 million

27. Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, paper or paperboard

– Total value of 2022 exports: $334.39 million

26. Miscellaneous edible preparations

– Total value of 2022 exports: $340.32 million

25. Other base metals; cermets; articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $371.68 million

24. Railway or tramway stock etc.; traffic signal equipment

– Total value of 2022 exports: $400.81 million

23. Rubber and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $425.61 million

22. Copper and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $434.39 million

21. Aluminum and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $470.72 million

20. Tools, cutlery etc. of base metal and parts thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $477.72 million

19. Tanning and dyeing extracts, dyes, pigments, paints, putty, and inks

– Total value of 2022 exports: $502.65 million

18. Nickel and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $521.78 million

17. Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal

– Total value of 2022 exports: $534.5 million

16. Cocoa and cocoa preparations

– Total value of 2022 exports: $588.69 million

15. Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations

– Total value of 2022 exports: $839.79 million

14. Articles of iron or steel

– Total value of 2022 exports: $905.78 million

13. Miscellaneous chemical products

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.02 billion

12. Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.02 billion

11. Inorganic chemicals; precious and rare earth metals and radioactive compounds

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.08 billion

10. Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones and metals and articles thereof; imitation jewellery; coins

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.4 billion

9. Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.47 billion

8. Iron and steel

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.48 billion

7. Organic chemicals

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.84 billion

6. Plastics and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $3.13 billion

5. Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $3.56 billion

4. Electrical machinery and equipment and parts; sound and TV recorders and reproducers, parts and accessories

– Total value of 2022 exports: $4.55 billion

3. Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

– Total value of 2022 exports: $5.06 billion

2. Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery etc.; parts

– Total value of 2022 exports: $5.47 billion

1. Pharmaceutical products

– Total value of 2022 exports: $5.77 billion