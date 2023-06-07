HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill sponsored by Senator Wayne Longerholc would help residents in recovery to find jobs was approved by the Senate Labor and Industry Committee.

Senate Bill 69 would establish the Recovery to Work Pilot Program. The program would pair those in recovery with occupations through local workforce development boards, hoping to become a key part of combating PA’s heroin and opioid epidemic.

“An often-overlooked characteristic of this epidemic is the vicious cycle that many individuals with a history of a substance use disorder fall into when trying to find, secure and maintain steady employment,” Langerholc said. “We urgently need to break this cycle and I believe Recovery to Work can help.”

The pilot program would be spearheaded by the Department of Labor and Industry with the assistance of the Department of Health, the Department of Community and Economic Development, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The departments would develop a plan for the local workforce development boards to work with the treatment and recovery community as well as local employers and training providers to offer job training and employment opportunities to individuals in recovery.

Additionally, the legislation will provide incentives for businesses and training providers to participate in the program.

The measure now moves to the full Senate for consideration.